Bangladesh’s Dhaka University bans all student politics in halls

Aug 9, 2025

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s Dhaka University (DU) has imposed a ban on all forms of overt and covert student politics in its halls, in line with the framework issued on July 17, 2024, Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed announced early Saturday following late-night student protests.


“The framework of July 17 clearly states that all forms of overt and covert politics at the hall level will be banned,” he told students outside Vice-Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan’s residence around 2:50am.


The protests erupted after the announcement of hall committees of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal’s DU unit. During a half-hour discussion with agitating students, the VC said hall politics would remain “controlled” and decisions would rest with the hall administration. He stressed that DUCSU-related activities must continue, but without “repressive politics.”

“We do not want any repressive politics at the hall level; that is very clear,” Prof Khan said, adding that student organisations must work under a consensus-based code of conduct.

Students, however, responded with slogans such as “1 2 3 4, Hall politics no more” and “Hall politics no more; Proshashoner Tal Bahana Mani Na Manbo Na (We reject the administration’s delaying ploys).” Minutes later, the proctor formally declared that all political activities would remain banned.


The decision followed a meeting of DU’s Provost Standing Committee with all hall provosts on Saturday. The administration plans further talks with students and organisations, though no date has been set.

