Heatwave-Fueled Wildfire Forces Thousands to Flee in Southern California

Aug 9, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Thousands of people are under evacuation orders as a fast-moving wildfire continues to rage in Southern California amid a major heatwave. The Canyon Fire which erupted on Thursday grew rapidly to about 19.4 square kilometers, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Authorities said that five zones are under evacuation order in Los Angeles County with about 2,700 residents evacuated and 700 structures affected. There are around 400 personnel assigned to putting out the massive fire. Wildfires are becoming more frequent in the US as temperatures rise due to global warming.

