Govt approves four Rail projects covering 15 Districts in Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh

The Union Cabinet has approved four projects of Ministry of Railways with total cost of 18 thousand 658 crore rupees. Briefing media in New Delhi today, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, the projects covers 15 Districts in three States Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh and will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 1247 Kilometres. He said, these projects include, Sambalpur-Jarpada 3rd and 4th line, Jharsuguda-Sason 3rd and 4th line, Kharsia-Naya Raipur-Parmalkasa 5th and 6th line and Gondia-Balharshah Doubling. The Minister said, these multi-tracking proposals will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Railways. He said, with these projects 19 New Stations will be constructed and enhance connectivity to two Aspirational Districts – Gadchiroli and Rajnandgaon. It will also decrease oil imports and contribute to lower CO2 emissions. Mr Vaishnaw added that it will generate direct employment for about 379 lakh human-days.

The Union Cabinet has also approved Vibrant Villages Programme-2 with 100 per cent Central funding with total outlay of six thousand 839 crore rupees. Mr Vaishnaw said, the Programme will help in the comprehensive development of the villages located in the blocks abutting international land borders. He said, the objective of the programme is to create better living conditions and adequate livelihood opportunities to ensure prosperous and safe borders. This will boost the tourism potential and promote the local culture and heritage of these villages.