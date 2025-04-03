Major Asian markets trade in red amid US’s imposed tariffs



Major Asian stocks closed lower today after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on trading partners around the world. Japan’s Nikkei shed over 2.8 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped over one and half percent, South Korea’s Kospi slipped over 0.7 percent, Singapore’s Strait Times index fell 0.3 percent, and China’s Shanghai Composite index ended 0.24 percent down. Major European indices were trading with deep cuts. France’s CAC 40 was trading over 2.9 per cent down, Germany’s DAX fell over 2.4 per cent, and London’s FTSE 100 declined more than 1.6 per cent, when reports last came in..

Post navigation