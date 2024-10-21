MP IAS officer raises alarm over temple loudspeakers, sparks row

AMN / WEB DESK

Shailbala Martin an IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS Officer has raised alarm over the use of blaring loudspeakers on temples and deafening DJ music during processions, questioning whether such loudspeakers and music do not cause noise pollution and disturbance.

The lady IAS officer posted her thoughts on social media, igniting a fresh debate over loudspeakers on Monday. Martin questioned why loudspeakers on temples that keep blaring loudly till late at night are overlooked and no action is taken? She also alleged that many jhaankis with DJ music blaring passed through the VIP Char Imli locality in Bhopal, where the Bhopal Police Commissioner and many ministers and officers reside, but no one bothered to complain or take any action.

The recent controversy can be traced back to guidelines issued by the state government last year to mitigate noise pollution, which specifically aimed to regulate loudspeakers in religious venues.

A journalist on the social media platform X (previously Twitter) questioned the disparity in enforcement, focusing on the use of loudspeakers in mosques and the prevalence of DJs playing music outside these spaces.

Reacting over row, the ruling BJP spokesperson Milan Bhargava alleged that the officer made a biased remark. Bhargav charged that the officer is trying to hide her incompetence by raising such an issue.

“I feel there are doubtful intentions, as she being an IAS officer herself must ensure that the law and rules are followed, but she is questioning only the loudspeakers on Temples,” Bhargav averred.

The Sanskriti Bachao Manch also criticized the IAS officer.”You are comparing Temples with mosques. The Mosques cause much more disturbance through their shrill azaan five times a day, including at 5 AM. The Temples only do chanting of hymns and that too for a short duration,” asserted Sanskriti Bachao Manch Chief Chandrashekhar Tiwari.

However, the Congress came out in support of the officer. The state Congress spokesperson Abbaz Hafeez alleged that every action in the BJP governments in the country is politically motivated. “If the (BJP) government takes any action, then it is specifically against a particular religion only and that is why even the IAS officers are today compelled to raise such questions,” Hafeez avered.

Shailbala Martin is currently posted as the Additional Secretary in the state General Administration Department. A promotee IAS officer of the MP cadre, she began her career in the State Administrative Service.