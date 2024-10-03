Madhya Pradesh CM Dr. Yadav releases book authored by senior IAS Tarun Kumar Pithode

AMN / NEW DELHI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav today released the book “Master Your Destiny- Lessons from Lohani” authored by senior IAS officer Tarun Kumar Pithode, Medical Education Commissioner, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Retired IRS officer Ashwani Lohani, whose remarkable career and life in public administration and management inspired this book, was also present on the occasion.”Master Your Destiny- Lessons from Lohani”, published by Prabhat Prakashan, is Tarun Kumar Pithode’s sixth book.

This book presents various aspects of management in a unique way. It sheds light on the challenges faced by Shri Lohani at various levels, along with the experiences and feedback of his seniors, friends, colleagues, and juniors. It also describes the strategies adopted by him to take various organizations to new heights of success. This book, encapsulating Shri Lohani’s experiences, provides unique management lessons for future bureaucrats and the corporate world.…