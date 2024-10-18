THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud inaugurates AROHA-2024 Conference

Oct 17, 2024

VINIT WAHI / NEW DELHI

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud inaugurated the international conference Advancements of Research and Global Opportunities for Holistic Ayurveda (AROHA-2024) in New Delhi today.

The three-day event primarily aims to position Ayurveda as a key pillar of global health and wellness. Addressing the conference, the CJI highlighted the importance of Ayurveda in medicine. He expressed optimism that in the future, Ayurveda will be recognized as a legitimate method of treatment rather than merely an option.

The Minister of State for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, also attended the ceremony organized by the All India Institute of Ayurveda. In his address, Mr Jadhav said that Ayurveda has seen tremendous growth since 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. The minister added that the government has launched several schemes to promote Ayurveda internationally.

He announced that the government has decided to open ten new Ayurveda centres across the nation, keeping in mind the growing demand for the sector. Our correspondent reports that the conference agenda covers a wide range of topics, including Ayurveda, ethnomedicine, quality control, standardization, diagnosis, drug delivery, evidence-based understanding, and globalization.

