US Vetoes UN Chief’s Appeal for Gaza Cease-Fire

AMN / WEB DESK

The US has vetoed a UN Security Council resolution put forward by the UAE calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. Out of total 15 Security Council members, 13 members voted in favour of the resolution, while US voted against and UK abstained.

The vote came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a rare move on Wednesday to formally warn the 15-member council of a global threat from the two-month long war. UN chief said the situation in Gaza is at breaking point and it is time to act as the eyes of the world and the eyes of history are watching. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Israel to do more to protect civilians. Meanwhile, Palestinian health ministry in the West Bank said six Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli raid on al-Fara refugee camp. Hamas attacked Israel in October and killed 1,200 people and took 240 people hostages.

“The people of Gaza are looking into the abyss,” Guterres said. “The international community must do everything possible to end their ordeal.”

The war was triggered by Hamas’ October 7 terror attack in Israel that killed 1,200 people. Palestinians living in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip are living in increasingly dire conditions. More than 17,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed according to Gaza’s health ministry. Thousands more are injured or missing under the rubble.