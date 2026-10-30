Piyush Goyal Reaffirms Centre’s Support for Telangana’s $3-Trillion Economy Goal

Last Updated on October 30, 2026 12:10 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

ANDALIB AKHTER

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal reiterated the Central Government’s commitment to Telangana’s development, highlighting projects launched or supported in the state. Mr Goyal proposed that Telangana should identify its 50 leading export products across goods and services and map markets offering preferential access under existing FTAs. He also suggested setting up FTA help desks in every district to help MSMEs, farmers, and startups make the most of these agreements.

Addressing the Invest Telangana Global Summit-2026 Curtain Raiser Event in New Delhi, Mr Goyal said that the country has emerged as a trusted and preferred supplier to the developed world. Goyal said Telangana’s ambition to become a 3 trillion dollars economy by 2047 will be achievable through the collective efforts of the central and state governments, industry, investors, and citizens. He added that the commitment and capabilities of Telangana’s skilled, qualified, and young population could help the state set new benchmarks for growth and development.

Goyal said that India currently offers stable policies and certainty to investors to the world.

He highlighted that in the last 4.5 years, India has negotiated and finalised nine free trade agreements (FTAs), opening doors for Indian businesses in 38 countries. The Minister informed that India now gets preferential market access to a global GDP of 70 trillion dollars. Mr Goyal emphasised that the Government is currently negotiating to finalise eight more bilateral agreements that will give India the opportunity to do business for 76 per cent of the Global GDP of 115 trillion dollars. The Union Minister further expressed confidence that India will continue to be the fastest-growing economy in the world in the coming years.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured investors that their investment in Telangana will be safe and profitable. He assured investors across the world that he will provide them with everything they need.

“Telangana is poised to emerge as a global destination for investment, innovation and industrial growth. Our commitment is to build a future-ready state with world-class infrastructure, a skilled workforce and a business environment that enables enterprise to thrive and creates lasting prosperity for our people” said CM.

Chief Secretary Sri @sjaju1, IAS participated along with Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy in #InvestTelanganaGlobalSummit2026 Curtain Raiser in New Delhi on October 29, 2026.



The Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 is going to be held in #BharatFutureCity, December… pic.twitter.com/bxXM96ZkIM — Office of Chief Secretary, Telangana Govt. (@TelanganaCS) October 30, 2026