BJP wins 6 seats, Samajwadi Party secures 5 in UP MLC elections

Last Updated on October 30, 2026 4:48 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Results for all 11 Legislative Council seats have been declared in Uttar Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party won six seats, while the Samajwadi Party secured five.

In the five graduates’ constituencies, the BJP’s Dinesh Kumar Goyal won from Meerut and Dr. Manvendra Pratap Singh from Agra. Samajwadi Party’s Dr. Maan Singh Yadav won from Allahabad-Jhansi, Kanti Singh from Lucknow, and Ashutosh Sinha from Varanasi.

In the six teachers’ constituencies, BJP candidates Umesh Dwivedi won from Lucknow, Shri Chand Sharma from Meerut, Dr. Hari Singh Dhillon from Bareilly-Moradabad, and Dhruv Kumar Tripathi from Gorakhpur-Faizabad. For the Samajwadi Party, Lal Bihari Yadav won from Varanasi and Dr. Akash Agarwal from Agra. Polling for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections was held on the 23rd of this month.