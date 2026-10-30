Uttarakhand officials on high alert following orange alert for heavy rainfall in 5 districts

Last Updated on October 30, 2026 4:51 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Uttarakhand Disaster Management Department has directed officials concerned to remain on high alert following an orange alert for heavy rainfall in five districts of the state. The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Chamoli districts today.

A yellow alert has also been issued for the remaining districts, warning of lightning and strong gusty winds. Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman has directed all concerned departments to take necessary precautionary measures.

He has also asked officials to maintain special vigilance along the Char Dham pilgrimage routes and ensure that pilgrims are moved to safe locations in case of adverse weather conditions or any potential threat. In view of the possibility of landslides and road blockages, the Public Works Department, National Highways authorities and the Border Roads Organisation have been directed to keep necessary machinery and resources ready.