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West Bengal: Alipurduar administration on high alert as Sankosh river water level rises

30 October 2026 4:52 PM

Last Updated on October 30, 2026 4:52 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Alipurduar district administration in West Bengal is on high alert following a rise in the water level of the Sankosh river, amid fears of flash floods triggered by a glacial lake breach in neighbouring Bhutan.

The river’s water level has risen by nearly one and a half metres, according to the administration. Although the level remained relatively stable until this morning, it began rising again as the day progressed. More than seven thousand people living in vulnerable areas along the river have already been evacuated and shifted to 18 relief camps as a precautionary measure.

However, officials said the river is still flowing below the danger mark. District authorities are maintaining a close watch on the situation and are prepared to deal with any emergency. The flood threat follows the breach of a glacial lake embankment in Bhutan’s Sankosh river basin last Thursday, raising concerns over a possible sudden surge of water downstream.

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