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Uttarakhand: Helicopter, with six on board, crashes in Hathi Parvat hills

30 October 2026 4:53 PM

Last Updated on October 30, 2026 4:53 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

A helicopter travelling from Badrinath in Chamoli district to Dehradun crashed in the hills of Hathi Parvat in Uttarakhand. Six people, including the pilot, were on board. According to the information received, the helicopter took off from the Badrinath helipad at 1:15 PM.

Following the incident, teams from the Tehsil Administration, Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were dispatched to the spot. Preparations are underway to launch search and rescue operations at the crash site.

Additional District Magistrate Vivek Prakash has confirmed the incident. Official information regarding the condition of those on board is still awaited.

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