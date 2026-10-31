UP: DRI busts big clandestine drug manufacturing lab in Jalaun

Last Updated on October 31, 2026 12:28 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted a big clandestine drug manufacturing laboratory operating in a remote village in Jalaun district, Uttar Pradesh. The operation led to the massive seizure of approximately 1100 kilograms of drugs and precursor chemicals, along with manufacturing equipment. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case. The search of the premises revealed a well-established and functional laboratory for the manufacture of synthetic drugs, resulting into huge seizure of approximately 184 kilograms of semi-prepared drugs, along with around 582 kilograms of precursor chemicals and associated equipment used in the manufacturing process.