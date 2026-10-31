President Murmu inaugurates Simhastha Kumbh Mela celebrations in Nashik

Last Updated on October 31, 2026 2:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar began today, at the auspicious moment of Jupiter’s entry into the Leo zodiac sign. President Droupadi Murmu hoisted the main flag at Ramkund in Nashik, while Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hoisted the Dharma Dhwaj at Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, along with various seers, saints and other dignitaries, were present in Nashik on the occasion. Before the flag-hoisting ceremony, the President offered prayers at the Ganga Godavari Temple and at Ramkund. In Trimbakeshwar, the Chief Minister offered prayers at Kushavarta Tirtha.

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Trimbakeshwar in the afternoon to have darshan and pay obeisance at the Dhwaj Stambh.

The main ceremony will be held at Ramkund in the evening, where the President will address the gathering. Around 6,500 members of the tribal community will also perform the Goda Aarti in an attempt to set a world record.