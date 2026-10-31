Hardeep Singh Puri files nomination for Rajya Sabha by-election from Madhya Pradesh

Last Updated on October 31, 2026 2:35 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-election from Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal were also present at the Assembly building during the nomination process.

Before filing his nomination, Mr Puri visited a Gurudwara and offered prayers. He then visited Karuna Dham Ashram, where he met Gurudev Sudesh Shandilya Maharaj and sought his blessings.

The BJP Central Election Committee announced Hardeep Singh Puri as its candidate from Madhya Pradesh on 28 October. A by-election is being held for the vacant seat. Voting and counting for the Rajya Sabha by-election will take place on 12 November 2026. The seat fell vacant after Union Minister Dr L Murugan resigned from the Rajya Sabha on 13 October. His term was scheduled to continue until April 2030.