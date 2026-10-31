Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into depression

Last Updated on October 31, 2026 2:36 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

A low-pressure area, the remnant of Cyclone Arnab, over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas of East Madhya Pradesh, southeast Uttar Pradesh and west Jharkhand, lay over southeast Uttar Pradesh and its neighbourhood this morning.

Meanwhile, another well-marked low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of the North Andaman Sea and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands lay over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea this morning. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression, intensify further and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast by Monday evening.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Keralam and Mahe tomorrow. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely over Uttarakhand, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim today.