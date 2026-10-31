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REGIONAL AWAAZ

Tripura seeks Centre’s support for development of Rudrasagar Lake

31 October 2026 2:37 PM

Last Updated on October 31, 2026 2:37 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Tripura Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman met Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Dr Raj Bhushan Choudhary at his official residence to discuss initiatives aimed at developing the state’s historic Rudrasagar Lake into one of the country’s iconic lakes.

During the meeting, Mr Barman highlighted several key issues, including the comprehensive renovation of Rudrasagar Lake, increasing its water depth, modernising the Noachhara water flow system and restoring the connecting point between the Kachigang and Gomati rivers. He also urged the Union Minister to extend the necessary central assistance for the proposed development initiatives.

Mr Barman emphasised that the planned restoration, while preserving the lake’s natural beauty, heritage and ecological significance, would boost tourism, create employment opportunities and strengthen the local economy.

Dr Choudhary gave due consideration to the proposals and assured that necessary steps would be taken at the earliest.

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