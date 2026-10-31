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Amit Shah to inaugurate development projects during two-day Chandigarh visit

31 October 2026 2:37 PM

Last Updated on October 31, 2026 2:37 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development and infrastructure projects worth ₹258 crore in Chandigarh tomorrow, 1 November 2026. These projects include a new government high school in Sarangpur and an underground walkway connecting Panjab University and PGIMER.

Tomorrow morning, he will also attend the 60th Raising Day Parade of Chandigarh Police at the Police Lines in Sector 26 and other events at Tiranga Park in Sector 17. He will also present the President’s Police Colour to the Chandigarh Police.

Mr Shah will arrive in Chandigarh this evening on a two-day visit.

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