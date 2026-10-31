Heavy rainfall continues in Odisha; yellow alert issued for 14 districts

Last Updated on October 31, 2026 2:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Heavy rainfall continues to lash several parts of Odisha following the impact of the cyclonic system, with southern districts experiencing particularly intense downpours.

The Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall in 14 districts today. Meanwhile, the rain-related situation in Odisha remains critical, with four people reported dead in separate incidents.

Speaking at a press conference, Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil said three people lost their lives in a devastating landslide in the Raikia area of Kandhamal district. Another person died in Gajapati district after being swept away by rising water. A major landslide has also struck Gidipabali in Bhanjanagar, Ganjam district, where 12 people remain missing under the debris, according to official estimates. Search and rescue operations are underway, with personnel from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services working to locate those missing. The district administrations are closely monitoring the situation, providing emergency medical assistance and accelerating relief operations in flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Ganjam and Gajapati districts yesterday. Following the survey, he announced additional assistance of ₹20 crore for the worst-affected Ganjam district. With heavy rainfall continuing and another potential cyclonic storm developing over the Bay of Bengal, authorities remain on high alert as rescue and relief operations continue across Odisha.