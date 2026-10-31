Central team arrives in Andhra Pradesh to assess Cyclone Arnab damage

Last Updated on October 31, 2026 2:39 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

A seven-member Central team, led by Chittaranjan Das, Joint Secretary in the Union Home Ministry, has arrived in Andhra Pradesh to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab. The team was welcomed by Chief Secretary Sai Prasad and other senior officials.

At the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), State officials briefed the Central team on the extent of the damage and the measures taken by the government to manage the cyclone situation.

According to the preliminary assessment, Cyclone Arnab has caused losses estimated at ₹4,764 crore across 12 districts. Konaseema and West Godavari are among the worst-affected districts.

The Central team is scheduled to visit cyclone-affected areas in Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari and West Godavari districts to assess damage to agriculture, houses and infrastructure and interact with affected people.

Meanwhile, relief and restoration operations are continuing across the affected districts. The State Government has announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in cyclone-related incidents. Preliminary assessments indicate extensive damage to paddy and horticultural crops, including coconut and oil palm plantations. Electricity supply, drinking water and road connectivity are being restored on a priority basis.