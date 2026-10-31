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PM Modi conveys greetings on exposition of Lord Buddha’s Holy Relics in Arunachal Pradesh

31 October 2026 2:40 PM

Last Updated on October 31, 2026 2:40 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his greetings and best wishes on the occasion of the exposition of the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha in Arunachal Pradesh. The Holy Relics are being displayed from today until the 21st of next month.

The Ministry of Culture shared the Prime Minister’s message, in which PM Modi highlighted the enduring relevance of Lord Buddha’s teachings of peace and compassion and the importance of preserving India’s rich Buddhist heritage. PM Modi said the exposition of these precious relics at Tawang, Bomdila and Namsai is an occasion of immense spiritual and cultural significance. He said it would offer devotees a special opportunity to pay their respects and seek the blessings of Lord Buddha.

The Prime Minister said that over the past decade, the Government has undertaken several initiatives to preserve this invaluable Buddhist heritage. He said the return of the sacred Piprahwa Relics after more than a century was a particularly significant moment in these efforts. PM Modi said important sites such as Bodh Gaya, Sarnath and Kushinagar are being developed with improved infrastructure and connectivity. He further emphasised that, through international Buddhist summits, conferences and exhibitions of sacred relics abroad, India has strengthened its engagement with Buddhists across the world.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the exhibitions and the International Conference on Buddhism being organised as part of the programme would encourage greater interest in Lord Buddha’s teachings and deepen appreciation of the shared Buddhist heritage.

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