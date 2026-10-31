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5 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Shimla district; CM Sukhu expresses grief

31 October 2026 2:41 PM

Last Updated on October 31, 2026 2:41 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

A tragic road accident occurred this morning near Daroti village in the Tikkar area of Shimla district, killing five people and leaving one person injured. The deceased include a resident of Daroti village, his mother and three labourers from Nepal.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed deep grief over the incident. He has directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families and ensure that the injured person receives the best possible medical treatment.

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