After Arnab, cyclone Murasu likely to hit Andhra Pradesh coast

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 6:10 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

After cyclone Arnab, a depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm named Murasu and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday morning (November 3). Akashvani correspondent reports that a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards and is likely to intensify into a deep depression by noon and a cyclonic storm by midnight. It is expected to strengthen further into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal tomorrow.

The system is likely to reach near the south Andhra Pradesh coast by early Tuesday and cross the coast between Nellore and Narsapur by Tuesday morning. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next three days. The State Disaster Management Authority has urged people to remain alert and follow official advisories.