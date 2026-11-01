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Karnataka celebrates Foundation Day

1 November 2026 6:12 PM

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 6:12 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Today, Karnataka is celebrating its 71st Foundation Day – the glorious Karnataka Rajyotsava. On this historic day in 1956, all Kannada-speaking regions were unified to form the state of Mysore, later renamed Karnataka in 1973.

In Bengaluru, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will hoist the flag at Kanteerava Stadium and deliver his Rajyotsava speech. A cultural show is organised on this occasion. In the evening he will honour 71 eminent achievers with the prestigious Rajyotsava Awards for their stellar contribution to various fields.

Across the state, the iconic red and yellow flag is fluttering high. Celebrations are centred on celebrating Kannada language, literature, culture and traditions. The cultural programmes showcasing the rich heritage of Karunadu – from Dollu Kunitha to Yakshagana – will enthral the audience.

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