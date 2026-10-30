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India to take on Japan in Hero Asian Hockey Championship

30 October 2026 4:42 PM

Last Updated on October 30, 2026 4:42 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

In the ongoing Hero Asian Hockey Championship at Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar, India will take on Japan today. The match is scheduled for 7:00 PM. During the afternoon, Bangladesh will face Malaysia and South Korea will play China. Yesterday, while carrying on with its winning streak, India defeated China by 5-2 in their second league match. Captain Harmanpreet Singh converted two penalty corners into goals.

Jugraj Singh also converted a penalty corner into a goal, whereas Sukhjeet Singh scored 2 wonderful field goals. For China, both the goals were scored through penalty corners. In the other two matches played yesterday, Japan defeated Bangladesh by 1-0, whereas Malaysia beat South Korea by 3-1.

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