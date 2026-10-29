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India to Face New Zealand in Fourth T20I Tomorrow

29 October 2026 7:05 PM

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 7:05 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

In Men’s Cricket, India will take on New Zealand in the fourth T20 International of the five-match series at Eden Park in Auckland tomorrow. The match will begin at 12:30 PM.

India have already clinched the series with a commanding 3-nil lead after winning the first three matches. India will now look to maintain their winning momentum in the fourth T20 International, while New Zealand will aim to bounce back.

The fifth and final T20 International of the series will be played on Sunday.

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