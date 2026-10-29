Sports, Education Ministries and UNESCO sign MoU to take clean sport values to every classroom

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 7:04 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Education and UNESCO today exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to take clean sport values to classrooms across India through the ‘Sports Values in Every Classroom Toolkit’. The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, Director of UNESCO’s Regional Office for South Asia, Dr Tim Curtis.

Addressing the event, Mr joshi said that the MoU would help address the longstanding gap between education and sports. He also said that students who performed well academically did not always participate in sports, and emphasised the need to strengthen grassroots opportunities and build better pathways for young athletes.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that sporting excellence and sporting integrity must go hand in hand. He added that talent, discipline and hard work are essential for sporting success, but integrity, fairness and credibility are equally important.

The initiative is aimed at embedding values such as respect, integrity and fairness in children through education, sports and everyday classroom activities. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said that the toolkit’s video modules will be made available in 13 Indian languages, with the objective of reaching students across the country and building a stronger, fairer sporting ecosystem.