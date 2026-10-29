Two Indian women wrestlers clinche silver in 50kg category

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 7:02 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Indian wrestlers Neelam Sirohi and Kajal Dhochak clinched silver medals in their respective categories at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, today. The 26-year-old Neelam lost 5-nil to Japanese wrestling legend Yui Susaki in the women’s 50kg final to secure the silver medal. Meanwhile, Kajal also settled for silver after suffering a narrow 8-6 defeat to Ukraine’s Anastasiya Alpyeyeva in the 76kg final. With this achievement, Neelam and Kajal join Anshu Malik as the only Indian women wrestlers to have won silver medals at the global showpiece.