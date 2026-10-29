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Indian opener Abhishek dethrones compatriot Ishan to claim top spot in ICC Men’s T20I batting rankings

29 October 2026 7:02 PM

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 7:02 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has dethroned compatriot Ishan Kishan to claim the top spot in the latest ICC Men’s T20I batting rankings. Kishan has slipped to third place, while Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan has climbed to the second position. Abhishek’s rise to the top came a day after he smashed his fourth T20I century, scoring 113 off just 38 balls against New Zealand in the third T20 International to power India to a six-wicket win. Meanwhile, South Africa’s Marco Jansen has replaced India’s Ravindra Jadeja as the No. 1-ranked Test all-rounder following his impressive all-round performances against Australia in the ongoing Test series.

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