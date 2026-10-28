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Indian Hockey Olympian Nilakanta Sharma retires from International Hockey

28 October 2026 8:32 PM

Last Updated on October 28, 2026 8:32 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESKK

Indian hockey Olympian Nilakanta Sharma has announced his retirement from international hockey after a nine-year career. He made the announcement yesterday following India’s 13-nil victory over Bangladesh in the opening match of the Asian Champions Trophy at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar.

The Manipur-born midfielder was part of India’s title-winning team at the 2016 Junior World Cup, the bronze medal-winning team at the Tokyo Olympics and the gold medal-winning team at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Akashvani’s Jalandhar Correspondent reports that Indian players gave Nilakanta an emotional farewell, tossing him into the air three times and embracing him in recognition of his achievements and contribution to Indian hockey.

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