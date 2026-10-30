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Men’s Cricket: India to take on New Zealand in 4th T20I of 5 match series in Auckland

30 October 2026 4:43 PM

Last Updated on October 30, 2026 4:43 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Cricket ball resting on a cricket bat on green grass of cricket pitch
In Men’s Cricket, India will take on New Zealand in the fourth T20 International of the five-match series at Eden Park in Auckland, today. The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

India have already clinched the series with a commanding 3-nil lead after winning the first three matches. India will now look to maintain their winning momentum in the fourth T20 International, while New Zealand will aim to bounce back. The fifth and final T20 International of the series will be played on Sunday.

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