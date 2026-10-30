Manisha Bhanwala to face Abigail Nette of US in World Wrestling Championships Final

Last Updated on October 30, 2026 4:45 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Manisha Bhanwala will face Abigail Nette of the United States in the World Wrestling Championships final today. Manisha advanced to the women’s 59 kg final in Astana, Kazakhstan yesterday. Manisha defeated home favourite Altyn Shagayeva by a dominant 10-nil by fall to book her spot in the gold medal bout.

Meanwhile, Tanu Sharma clinched the bronze medal in the women’s 72 kg category after defeating Precious Bell of the United States, 9-5. In the Men’s 65 kg category, Sujeet Kalkal’s remarkable year-long winning streak came to an end in the quarter-finals following a 3-3 criteria defeat against Tajikistan’s Abdulmazhid Kudiev. Although the bout ended in a 3-3 tie, Kudiev was declared the winner on the criteria for scoring the last point.