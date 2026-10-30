The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Hockey: India beat China 5-2 in second league match of Asian Champions Trophy in Jalandhar

30 October 2026 4:46 PM

Last Updated on October 30, 2026 4:46 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

India continued their winning streak in hockey at the Men’s Hero Asian Champions Trophy by defeating China 5-2 in their second league match at Jalandhar in Punjab last evening. The Indian team maintained its momentum despite a strong attacking display by China. In all three intense and high-powered encounters at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium, besides hosts India, Japan and Malaysia also registered victories.

The most thrilling and high-octane clash between India and China, the Indian team proved its mettle in the field despite continued attempts by China to overcome Captain Harmanpreet’s team. The Indian skipper’s talismanic drag flicks found the net twice as he converted two penalty corners into goals.

Jugraj Singh also did the same to find the opposing team’s net through a penalty corner, whereas Sukhjeet Singh scored 2 wonderful field goals. For China, both goals were scored through penalty corners. In the other two matches, Japan just managed to scrape through against a spirited Bangladesh by 1-0. Whereas Malaysia beat South Korea by 3-1. In today’s fixtures, India will take on Japan, Bangladesh will face Malaysia and South Korea will do dribbling with China.

Related Post

SPORTS

Manisha Bhanwala to face Abigail Nette of US in World Wrestling Championships Final

30 October 2026 4:45 PM
SPORTS

Men’s Cricket: India to take on New Zealand in 4th T20I of 5 match series in Auckland

30 October 2026 4:43 PM
SPORTS

India to take on Japan in Hero Asian Hockey Championship

30 October 2026 4:42 PM

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

SC Collegium approves names of 11 HC judges for Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

30 October 2026 10:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

IPO Updates: M K Sons Fine Jewels Subscribed 5.04 Times; Bombay Coated & Special Steels Gets 3.73 Times

30 October 2026 9:39 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Sensex Gains 308 Points, Nifty Reclaims 23,000 as IT and Pharma Stocks Lead Recovery

30 October 2026 9:37 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India and Nepal agree to strengthen border security

30 October 2026 9:26 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments