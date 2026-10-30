Hockey: India beat China 5-2 in second league match of Asian Champions Trophy in Jalandhar

Last Updated on October 30, 2026 4:46 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

India continued their winning streak in hockey at the Men’s Hero Asian Champions Trophy by defeating China 5-2 in their second league match at Jalandhar in Punjab last evening. The Indian team maintained its momentum despite a strong attacking display by China. In all three intense and high-powered encounters at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium, besides hosts India, Japan and Malaysia also registered victories.

The most thrilling and high-octane clash between India and China, the Indian team proved its mettle in the field despite continued attempts by China to overcome Captain Harmanpreet’s team. The Indian skipper’s talismanic drag flicks found the net twice as he converted two penalty corners into goals.

Jugraj Singh also did the same to find the opposing team’s net through a penalty corner, whereas Sukhjeet Singh scored 2 wonderful field goals. For China, both goals were scored through penalty corners. In the other two matches, Japan just managed to scrape through against a spirited Bangladesh by 1-0. Whereas Malaysia beat South Korea by 3-1. In today’s fixtures, India will take on Japan, Bangladesh will face Malaysia and South Korea will do dribbling with China.