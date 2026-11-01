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India lead points table with 22 goals as Asian Hockey Championship enters final phase

1 November 2026 6:19 PM

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 6:19 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The ongoing 9th Hero Asian Hockey Championship at Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Punjab’s Jalandhar has crossed the halfway and is entering the final phase. Each team has already played three league matches. The remaining two will be played today and tomorrow at the Jalandhar stadium, and then the action will move to Mohali for the semi-finals and final.

India and Malaysia have already secured their places in the semi-finals after winning their three consecutive matches each. Akashvani’s Jalandhar Correspondent reports that India tops the points tally owing to the highest number of goals scored, which is 22, in comparison with Malaysia, which has scored 14 and is sitting pretty at second place. Japan is at third place with two victories and South Korea has one victory, occupying fourth place. China and Bangladesh are yet to open their accounts.

Of the total six participating teams, the first four teams would advance to the semi-finals while the teams finishing fifth and sixth place in the league phase are to play for the fifth-position. All knockout stage matches would be played at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior Stadium in Mohali on November 4th and 5th.

After yesterday’s rest, today India will take on Malaysia, South Korea will play with Bangladesh whereas China will try its luck against Japan.

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