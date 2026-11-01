Vice President CP Radhakrishnan inaugurates National Organ Transplant Games 2026

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 6:30 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan today inaugurated the National Organ Transplant Games 2026 at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

Addressing the event, the Vice President described the Games as a celebration of courage, determination, compassion and the precious gift of life. Mr. Radhakrishnan also described organ donation as a ‘Mahadaan’, through which hope can endure even in the face of loss. He said that the organ donation movement in India has received significant impetus from the consistent emphasis placed on the subject by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ addresses.

The Vice President emphasised that the Games celebrate the resilience of transplant recipients and demonstrate the life-transforming power of modern medicine. He also commended the participants for their courage, discipline and sporting spirit, noting that their achievements inspire hope among those awaiting transplantation.

Calling for greater awareness about organ donation, the Vice President stressed the need to dispel myths and misconceptions, encourage informed decisions and motivate people to share their wishes with their families. He further called upon everyone to make organ donation a powerful expression of shared humanity and work towards a society where more patients receive transplants and fewer lives are lost while waiting for organs. He also paid his deepest respects to deceased organ donors and their families, whose selfless decisions give others a second chance at life. Mr. Radhakrishnan appreciated living donors for exemplifying the finest values of love and compassion. He added that one deceased organ donor can save up to eight lives.

On the occasion, Mr. Radhakrishnan witnessed an attempt to set a world record, featuring 570 transplant recipients and donors performing Tadasana together. Following the successful attempt, the organisers were presented with a certificate by the World Book of Records, New Delhi, for the ‘Largest Congregation of Transplant Recipients and Donors Performing Tadasana’.

During the programme, the Vice President released the ‘Zindagi Dobara’ Calendar and felicitated the medal winners of the World Transplant Games 2025, held in Dresden, Germany. He also joined the gathering in taking the Organ Donation Pledge and witnessed exhibition matches in Kabaddi, Table Tennis and Badminton.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav was also present on the occasion.