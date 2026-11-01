India Clinch T20I Series 3-2 Against New Zealand

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 6:33 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Men’s Cricket, hosts New Zealand defeated India by 7 wickets in the final T20 International of the five match series in Hamilton. Chasing the target of 192 runs, New Zealand scored 195 for 3. Earlier, put into bat first, India posted 191 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Despite the defeat, India clinched the series 3-2. The Men in Blue won the first three matches, while New Zealand staged a comeback by securing victories in the final two games, including the fourth match in Auckland on Friday.