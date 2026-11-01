New Zealand Beat India by 7 Wickets in Fifth T20I, Hosts Seal Series Finale

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 10:31 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Tim Seifert’s explosive 93 and Glenn Phillips’ unbeaten 65 powered New Zealand to a commanding seven-wicket victory over India in the fifth T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Chasing 192, the hosts comfortably reached 194 for 3 in just 18 overs, completing their highest successful T20I run-chase against India.

Despite an early breakthrough by Arshdeep Singh, Seifert and Daryl Mitchell laid a solid platform. Seifert then paired with Phillips to forge a blistering 86-run partnership off 42 balls. Nitish Kumar Reddy eventually dismissed Seifert, but Phillips anchored the final stretch. In doing so, Phillips amassed 341 runs across the series—surpassing Phil Salt’s previous record (331) for the most runs scored in a bilateral T20I series.

Earlier, India put up 191 for 8, driven by half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (61) and Shreyas Iyer (50), who stitched together a 93-run stand after cheap dismissals of the openers. However, Adam Milne’s stellar bowling spell of 4 for 19 kept India under the 200-mark.

Though New Zealand claimed the final two matches, India secured the five-match series 3-2 after winning the initial three games.