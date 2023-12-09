इंडियन आवाज़     09 Dec 2023 11:28:57      انڈین آواز

EU leaders discuss Trade and Ukraine with China at Summit in Beijing

Leave a comment
Published On: By

“Our relationship with China is complex and we have a responsibility to make it work” .European Commission

eu

AMN / WEB DESK

European Union leaders on Thursday urged China to fix the country’s trade imbalance with Europe and press Russia for an end to the war in Ukraine.

In the first-in person talks in more than four years between the heads of China and the European Union, President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang met in Beijing with Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission.

No issue has frustrated European officials more than Beijing’s refusal to curtail its support for Moscow. The European leaders urged China to use its influence over Russia to end the war in Ukraine and make the country withdraw its troops. But China is highly unlikely to abandon Russia, calculating that it needs Moscow as a partner to counter the U.S.

Trade: The European market recorded a $426 billion trade deficit with China last year, its biggest ever. China has dismissed many of Europe’s complaints about the imbalance, saying a significant portion of Chinese exports to Europe are from European-owned companies based in China.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who rose to power last year, had long been critical of her country’s involvement in the Belt and Road Initiative.

The European Union has positioned itself side-by-side with the U.S., even officially calling China a “strategic rival.”

Xi told European leaders that bolstering “political mutual trust” means “eliminating all kinds of interference,” an apparent reference to Washington.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart