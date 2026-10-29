The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal to Focus on Himalayan Protection at COP31

29 October 2026 8:05 PM

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 8:05 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Nepal will prioritise Himalayan protection, climate-induced loss and damage, accessible climate finance and climate justice at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31).

Addressing the National Climate Summit 2026 in Kathmandu today, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal said climate change in the Himalayan region was no longer just a national concern for Nepal, but a global challenge.

He stressed that the health of the Himalayas was closely linked to water security, food production, energy and economic stability. Referring to recent floods and landslides, including the devastating disaster in the Bhote Koshi corridor in August, Mr Khanal said climate-related disasters had caused extensive damage to lives, infrastructure, livelihoods and the economy.

He added that preliminary estimates for reconstruction and rehabilitation following the August disaster alone stood at around four-point-seven billion US dollars.

Speaking to media, Agriculture, Forest and Environment Minister Gita Chaudhary called for climate justice to be translated into concrete action. COP31 will be held at Antalya in Türkiye, from 9th to 20th November.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian Drone Strike on Ukraine Railway Station Kills 13

29 October 2026 8:07 PM
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Groups Call for Joint Action Against Extremism

29 October 2026 8:04 PM
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India calls for greater representation of women in armed forces to advance UN Women, Peace and Security agenda

29 October 2026 8:00 PM

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Sensex 905 अंक उछला, आईटी और बैंकिंग शेयरों में खरीदारी से बाजार में जोरदार तेजी

29 October 2026 9:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

IPO: BLS Polymers Subscribed 240 Times; SFC Environmental Issue Booked 9.25 Times

29 October 2026 9:52 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Oct 29: Sensex Surges 905 Points as IT, Banking Stocks Lead Broad-Based Rally

29 October 2026 9:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian Drone Strike on Ukraine Railway Station Kills 13

29 October 2026 8:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments