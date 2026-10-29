Nepal to Focus on Himalayan Protection at COP31

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 8:05 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Nepal will prioritise Himalayan protection, climate-induced loss and damage, accessible climate finance and climate justice at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31).

Addressing the National Climate Summit 2026 in Kathmandu today, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal said climate change in the Himalayan region was no longer just a national concern for Nepal, but a global challenge.

He stressed that the health of the Himalayas was closely linked to water security, food production, energy and economic stability. Referring to recent floods and landslides, including the devastating disaster in the Bhote Koshi corridor in August, Mr Khanal said climate-related disasters had caused extensive damage to lives, infrastructure, livelihoods and the economy.

He added that preliminary estimates for reconstruction and rehabilitation following the August disaster alone stood at around four-point-seven billion US dollars.

Speaking to media, Agriculture, Forest and Environment Minister Gita Chaudhary called for climate justice to be translated into concrete action. COP31 will be held at Antalya in Türkiye, from 9th to 20th November.