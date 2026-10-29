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Bangladesh Groups Call for Joint Action Against Extremism

29 October 2026 8:04 PM

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 8:04 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Representatives of religious communities, cultural organisations and secular-minded citizens in Bangladesh have called for joint action against religious extremism, mob violence and communal discrimination.

At a press conference titled “Bangladesh of Harmony” at the National Press Club in Dhaka, the organisers presented a 10-point set of demands seeking justice, equal citizenship, religious freedom, cultural rights and public safety.

The demands include impartial investigations into attacks and mob violence, protection of religious and cultural institutions, safeguarding of women’s rights and Baul-Fakir and Sufi traditions, preservation of historic shrines, and resolution of vested-property disputes.

The organisers also called for ensuring that religious and cultural activities, including Urs, fairs, Puja, concerts and sports, can take place without discriminatory or unnecessary restrictions.

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