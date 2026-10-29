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India calls for greater representation of women in armed forces to advance UN Women, Peace and Security agenda

29 October 2026 8:00 PM

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 8:00 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

India has called for greater representation of women in the armed forces, stating that their participation can strengthen the protection of women and girls affected by conflicts and advance the United Nations’ Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda.

Speaking at the UN Security Council’s open debate on WPS yesterday, India’s Permanent Representative, P. Harish, cited a UN report stating that 750 million women and girls live within 50 kilometres of conflict zones. He also highlighted that verified cases of conflict-related sexual violence had more than doubled in a year.

Harish highlighted the contributions of Indian Army Majors Mouiz Yaseen and Sonia Devendra Nevaskar, who served with the UN Mission in South Sudan and developed initiatives to improve the safety, welfare and participation of women peacekeepers and civilians.

He said India had expanded opportunities for women in the armed forces, including permanent commissions and induction into all combat streams. He added that women’s participation in peacekeeping and decision-making was essential to building sustainable peace.

Harish also cited the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023, which provides for one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, as an important step towards greater gender representation in political leadership.

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