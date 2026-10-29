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US and Japan agree to jointly produce advanced air-to-air missiles in Japan

29 October 2026 7:58 PM

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 7:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States and Japan have agreed to jointly produce advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles at a facility in Japan. Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said the project, dubbed Operation Supercharge will produce missiles essential for F-35 fighter jets.

Mr. Koizumi said this after meeting US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in Cebu, Philippines, on the sidelines of a regional defence meeting. The two officials agreed to strengthen their alliance’s deterrence and response capabilities amid growing regional security concerns, Koizumi said, without naming any specific country. Hegseth separately reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to defending its allies and deterring aggression in the Indo-Pacific. He also assured Philippine officials of US support amid tensions with China in the disputed South China Sea.

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