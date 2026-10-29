The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US blocks imports from three Chinese biotech firms over alleged forced labour links

29 October 2026 7:58 PM

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 7:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Trump administration has said, it is blocking imports from three Chinese biotechnology firms alleging their links to forced labour in China’s Xinjiang region. The Department of Homeland Security today said, the companies sourced materials from Xinjiang or worked with regional authorities to recruit and transfer forced labor involving persecuted ethnic minorities, including Uyghurs. The move comes amid growing US-China competition in biotechnology and follows proposed US restrictions on investments in Chinese biotechnology, artificial intelligence and supercomputing.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian Drone Strike on Ukraine Railway Station Kills 13

29 October 2026 8:07 PM
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal to Focus on Himalayan Protection at COP31

29 October 2026 8:05 PM
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Groups Call for Joint Action Against Extremism

29 October 2026 8:04 PM

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Sensex 905 अंक उछला, आईटी और बैंकिंग शेयरों में खरीदारी से बाजार में जोरदार तेजी

29 October 2026 9:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

IPO: BLS Polymers Subscribed 240 Times; SFC Environmental Issue Booked 9.25 Times

29 October 2026 9:52 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Oct 29: Sensex Surges 905 Points as IT, Banking Stocks Lead Broad-Based Rally

29 October 2026 9:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian Drone Strike on Ukraine Railway Station Kills 13

29 October 2026 8:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments