US blocks imports from three Chinese biotech firms over alleged forced labour links

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 7:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Trump administration has said, it is blocking imports from three Chinese biotechnology firms alleging their links to forced labour in China’s Xinjiang region. The Department of Homeland Security today said, the companies sourced materials from Xinjiang or worked with regional authorities to recruit and transfer forced labor involving persecuted ethnic minorities, including Uyghurs. The move comes amid growing US-China competition in biotechnology and follows proposed US restrictions on investments in Chinese biotechnology, artificial intelligence and supercomputing.