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Russian Drone Strike on Ukraine Railway Station Kills 13

29 October 2026 8:07 PM

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 8:07 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

13 people were killed and 10 were injured in Ukraine after a Russian drone struck a crowded platform at the Dnipro railway station where two trains were parked.

In a social media post, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the incident as a horrific attack, adding that all necessary emergency services were working at the scene.

He also called on the European Union, the United States, and the G7 to take stronger steps toward imposing sanctions on Russia.

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