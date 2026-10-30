First Kathmandu Film Festival begins in Nepal

Last Updated on October 30, 2026 9:15 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The first Kathmandu Film Festival will begin today in Nepal. The 3-day event will bring together filmmakers, artists and cinema enthusiasts from Nepal and abroad. Organised by Kathmandu Metropolitan City, the event aims to promote Nepal’s cinematic heritage, showcase local talent and connect the country’s film industry with the international creative community.

Besides screening movies, the programme will feature discussions on cinema, among others. The screenings will showcase films from several countries, including India, China and South Korea. The international selection will also include the American classic The Godfather.

Celebrating Nepal’s cinematic heritage, the programme will feature special screenings of classic Nepali films, including Kumari and Ke Ghar Ke Dera. Other activities include a masterclass on film aesthetics, discussions on the past, present and future of Nepal’s film industry, and screenings of short films and documentaries by emerging Nepali filmmakers.

The opening day will begin with a heritage walk in Kathmandu’s historic Basantapur area today. The closing programme on Sunday will include a red-carpet event, an awards ceremony and a screening of Ke Ghar Ke Dera. The festival’s screenings and events will be held at several venues across Kathmandu, including Basantapur, National City Hall, the Nepal Tourism Board, Jai Nepal Cinema and Taragaon Next Museum.

Recognised as a UNESCO Creative City of Film, Kathmandu aims to strengthen its creative industries by connecting filmmakers with local communities, educational institutions and international cinema networks. The initiative also seeks to bring local stories to wider audiences and preserve the city’s cultural heritage.