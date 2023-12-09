US Embassy compound hit with multi-mortar attack in Baghdad

WEB DESK

The US Embassy compound in Baghdad has been hit with a multi-mortar attack yesterday. The attack targeted the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses Iraqi government buildings and embassies. Approximately seven mortar rounds were landed in the Embassy compound. This is the second time, the embassy has become the target of rocket attacks in a span of one year. A US military official stated that the attack caused very minor damage but no injuries.

An Iraqi security official said 14 Katyusha rockets were fired, of which some struck near one of the US Embassy’s gates while others fell in the river. So far, no group has claimed the responsibility of the attacck.