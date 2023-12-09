इंडियन आवाज़     09 Dec 2023 11:29:11      انڈین آواز

US Embassy compound hit with multi-mortar attack in Baghdad

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The US Embassy compound in Baghdad has been hit with a multi-mortar attack yesterday. The attack targeted the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses Iraqi government buildings and embassies. Approximately seven mortar rounds were landed in the Embassy compound. This is the second time, the embassy has become the target of rocket attacks in a span of one year. A US military official stated that the attack caused very minor damage but no injuries.

An Iraqi security official said 14 Katyusha rockets were fired, of which some struck near one of the US Embassy’s gates while others fell in the river. So far, no group has claimed the responsibility of the attacck.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart