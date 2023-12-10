Iran warns of explosive situation in Middle East after US vetoes UNSC resolution for ceasefire in Gaza

File Pic

Iran has warned of the threat of an “uncontrollable explosion” of the situation in the Middle East. This comes after the United States vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza war.



The Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, praised the UN chief’s decision to use Article 99 of the UN Charter. Article 99 states that, the Secretary-General may bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security.