US: Biden administration approves emergency sale of nearly 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition to Israel

Channel 4 News– source

AMN / WEB DESK

In the US, Biden administration has approved the emergency sale of nearly 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition worth more than 106 million dollars to Israel as Israeli Defence Forces intensify their military operations in the southern Gaza Strip. The move comes as President Joe Biden’s request for a nearly 106 billion dollar aid package for Ukraine, Israel and national security is languishing in Congress, caught up in a debate over U.S. immigration policy and border security. 

Some Democratic lawmakers have spoken of making the proposed 14.3 billion dollars in American assistance to its Mideast ally contingent on concrete steps by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza during the war with Hamas.

