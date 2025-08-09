Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Trump Signals Willingness to Meet Russian President Putin in UAE

Aug 9, 2025
US President Donald Trump said that he would meet with Vladimir Putin even if the Russian leader will not meet with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Mr. Trump’s comments followed a statement from Putin earlier in the day that he hoped to meet with Trump next week, possibly in the United Arab Emirates.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the White House was still working through the details of any potential meetings. A meeting between Trump and Putin would follow US envoy Steve Witkoff holding talks with Putin in Moscow on Wednesday. Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov said that a Trump-Putin meeting could happen as early as next week.

A location has been chosen. Later, Putin named the United Arab Emirates as one of the possible venues for a meeting with Trump, calling it a suitable location for high-level talks. Meanwhile, US deadline for Russia to agree a ceasefire in Ukraine or face more sweeping sanctions is due to expire today.

